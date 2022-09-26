Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $374,511,000. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 403,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $37,283,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 159,646 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RACE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Shares of RACE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,236. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.60.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

