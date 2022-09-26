Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 22.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 160.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 63.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEK traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.50. 8,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.72. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

