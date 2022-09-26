LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LZ. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.30. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,314.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,354.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 504,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,885.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $270,948.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,314.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271,804 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 355,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 143.8% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after buying an additional 2,303,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,566,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

