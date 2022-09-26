Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,461 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $342,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,779,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVSC stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $39.58. 4,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

