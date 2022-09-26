Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.14

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 49205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,448,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 125,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after buying an additional 289,360 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 47,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

