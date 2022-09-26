Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 59115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

