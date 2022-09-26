Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 59115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Liberty Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27.
About Liberty Gold
Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.
Featured Stories
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.