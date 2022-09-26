Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,230,615 shares.The stock last traded at $17.06 and had previously closed at $16.83.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
