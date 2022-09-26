Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,230,615 shares.The stock last traded at $17.06 and had previously closed at $16.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

About Lightspeed Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Capital International Investors grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,512,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after buying an additional 686,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,720,000 after purchasing an additional 968,919 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.