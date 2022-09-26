Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires £14,565 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Helena Vinnicombe acquired 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £971 ($1,173.27) per share, for a total transaction of £14,565 ($17,599.08).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LTI stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 972 ($11.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 211. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,099.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,109.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 960 ($11.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.17 ($19.35).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

