Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 94 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.01. 3,987,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,630. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

