Lion Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $130.37. 1,037,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

