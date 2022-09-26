Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.67. 46,790,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,297,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

