Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after purchasing an additional 158,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 538,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 354,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 73,520 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

LIT traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $68.51. 784,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

