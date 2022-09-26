Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
VEA stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,367,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,792,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $53.04.
