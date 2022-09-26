Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,177,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDXX stock traded down $2.98 on Monday, reaching $331.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,789. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $674.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

