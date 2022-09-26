Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 965 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SEA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,456 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,998 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SEA by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,840 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $93,698,000 after buying an additional 122,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.97. 5,027,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,985,961. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.