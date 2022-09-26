Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 4,096 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.93. 3,553,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,379. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

