Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Patrick Moloney Buys 76,750 Shares

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Moloney acquired 76,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £56,795 ($68,626.15).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Down 2.3 %

Litigation Capital Management stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 72.30 ($0.87). 224,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.45. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.12 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.55). The company has a market cap of £86.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,032.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

