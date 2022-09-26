Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Patrick Moloney Buys 76,750 Shares

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Moloney acquired 76,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £56,795 ($68,626.15).
Litigation Capital Management Stock Down 2.3 %
Litigation Capital Management stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 72.30 ($0.87). 224,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.45. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.12 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.55). The company has a market cap of £86.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,032.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
Litigation Capital Management Company Profile
