LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 36,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,164,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.
LivePerson Stock Up 6.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $710.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.