LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 36,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,164,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $710.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 61.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after buying an additional 381,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.