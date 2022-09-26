Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LMT traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $409.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $420.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.78. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

