Loopring Price Tops $0.30 (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. Loopring has a market cap of $405.70 million and approximately $53.66 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001550 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loopring

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

