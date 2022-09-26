Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 64625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Lumina Gold Trading Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

