Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,069,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 6.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -2.14.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.