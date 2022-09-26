Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,069,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 6.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -2.14.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

About Lyell Immunopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

