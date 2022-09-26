Lympo Market Token (LMT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $50.00

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token launched on March 16th, 2021. Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo Market Token is https://reddit.com/r/LYMPONFT. Lympo Market Token’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is building a sports NFTs ecosystem including NFTs with IP rights of world-famous athletes and clubs. The ecosystem will also include custom sports characters created by various artists and sports influencers.LMT (Lympo Market Token) is the utility token used throughout The Lympo ecosystem as the basis of transactions, interactions, and NFT minting. It is an ERC-20 utility token built on the Ethereum blockchain.LMT can only be acquired with the existing LYM token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using US dollars.

