Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Magnite to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MGNI opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Magnite has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $32.20.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 339.4% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,119 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

