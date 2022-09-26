Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) versus Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Critical Comparison

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropbox has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 16.67% 51.87% 22.82% Dropbox 15.19% -94.26% 11.45%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 0 4 0 3.00 Dropbox 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Manhattan Associates and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus target price of $178.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.89%. Dropbox has a consensus target price of $28.83, suggesting a potential upside of 43.38%. Given Dropbox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Associates and Dropbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $663.64 million 12.25 $110.47 million $1.86 69.69 Dropbox $2.16 billion 3.50 $335.80 million $0.89 22.60

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Associates. Dropbox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Dropbox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Dropbox on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. The company also provides inventory optimization, planning, and allocation solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, it resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves grocery, food and beverage, manufacturing, medical and pharmaceutical, retail, third-party logistics, and wholesale industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

