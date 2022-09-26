Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director James Kitchener Gowans Purchases 110,000 Shares

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) Director James Kitchener Gowans purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,804.54.

Marathon Gold Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of TSE MOZ traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 875,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,331. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$338.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.92. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$3.40.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.96.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

