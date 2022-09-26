Marriott International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 26,655 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 373% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,641 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.83. 50,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.86. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.