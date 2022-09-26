Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $411.18.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $320.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.61 and a 200 day moving average of $345.32. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $241,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after buying an additional 283,994 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.