Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $411.18.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $320.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.61 and a 200 day moving average of $345.32. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after buying an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $241,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after buying an additional 283,994 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.