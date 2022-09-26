Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,512,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 692,847 shares during the quarter. Masco makes up 2.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $76,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.60. 2,061,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $45.59 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.