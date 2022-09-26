MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.76. 623,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.25. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

