Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $290.24 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $282.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

