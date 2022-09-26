Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.14. 44,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $290.24 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

