Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.21

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.23, with a volume of 23939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$627.83 million and a PE ratio of 48.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Maverix Metals ( TSE:MMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

