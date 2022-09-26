MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $42,153.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00324771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00128333 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00073057 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00049707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.