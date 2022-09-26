Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of MEDXF stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

