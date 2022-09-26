MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 559000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

MedX Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$5.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MedX Health Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MedX Health Company Profile

MedX Health Corp, a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate various types of moles or lesions within seconds.

