MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Bender Robert & Associates’ 8th Largest Position

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 3.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $16.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $798.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $898.30 and a 200-day moving average of $895.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.66 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,844.95.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

