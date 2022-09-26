Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) SVP Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) SVP Terry A. Oznick acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

MBINN opened at $21.50 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

