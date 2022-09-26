Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.15

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 14118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Mercury General Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -18.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

About Mercury General

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mercury General by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mercury General by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mercury General by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 320,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.