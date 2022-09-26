Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.15

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 14118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.
Mercury General Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.
Mercury General Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -18.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General
About Mercury General
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercury General (MCY)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.