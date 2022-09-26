Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.63

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Metallurgical Co. of China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. Metallurgical Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

