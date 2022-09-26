Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) and CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Head to Head Analysis

Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) and CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mill City Ventures III and CPI Card Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A CPI Card Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CPI Card Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.90%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than Mill City Ventures III.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

7.9% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and CPI Card Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mill City Ventures III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group $312.19 million 0.63 $16.13 million $1.94 9.06

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mill City Ventures III.

Profitability

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mill City Ventures III N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group 6.16% -17.19% 8.92%

Summary

CPI Card Group beats Mill City Ventures III on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, And Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, group service providers, and card transaction processors in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

