Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (CVE:MWX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 259382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Mineworx Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$12.15 million and a PE ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11.

Mineworx Technologies Company Profile

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and the development and deployment of extraction technologies in Spain and North America. The company has an option acquire interest in the Aroche Wollastonite Project that consists of five mining grids covering approximately 150 hectares located in the province of Huelva, southwestern Spain.

