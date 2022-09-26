Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for about 1.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Moderna Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,995. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $453.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average is $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $4,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,140,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648,048 shares of company stock worth $101,158,042 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.