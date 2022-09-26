Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Okta to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.04.

Shares of OKTA opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Okta has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Okta by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 48.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

