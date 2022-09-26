Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) PT Lowered to GBX 900 at Berenberg Bank

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRWXF remained flat at $4.75 during trading hours on Monday. Molten Ventures has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

