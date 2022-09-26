Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.42

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 50885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moneta Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.70 price target on the stock. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Moneta Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Moneta Gold alerts:

Moneta Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$142.82 million and a PE ratio of -12.11.

Moneta Gold Company Profile

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.