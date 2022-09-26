Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,561 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYU stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.50. 1,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $127.59.

