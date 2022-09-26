Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 115,154 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,154 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.66% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $29,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,745. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $176.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.18.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

