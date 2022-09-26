Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
IJR stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.08. 326,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
