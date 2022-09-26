Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $2.86 Million Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,748 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.08% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $42.41. 3,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.